Poster of Kashmiri Feature Film Baand Unveiled

Srinagar: Hot Ice Productions proudly unveiled the official poster of Baand, a Kashmiri-language feature film celebrating the traditional folk theatre art form of Kashmir, Baand-e-Pather. Directed by renowned Kashmiri filmmaker Ali Emran, the event was marked by enthusiasm and anticipation for yet another milestone in the filmmaker’s distinguished career. Known for his dedication to Kashmiri storytelling, Ali Emran’s recent feature, Qouluf, The Ensorcelled, premiered to acclaim at Inox, Srinagar, further cementing his reputation as a leading voice in regional cinema. With over a dozen films to his name, Emran’s latest endeavor, Baand, is produced by Yaqout Mushtaq.

Baand promises to be a cinematic tribute to the vibrant cultural heritage of Kashmir, offering a nuanced exploration of Baand-e-Pather and its enduring legacy. A blend of tradition and innovation, the film aims to captivate cinephiles and cultural enthusiasts alike, rekindling interest in one of Kashmir’s most unique art forms.

Speaking at the event, renowned artist Noushad Gayoor emphasized the importance of preserving Kashmiri culture through cinema. “More and more films should be made in the Kashmiri language so that our native culture and heritage are presented to a global audience,” he said. Mrs. Yaqout Mushtaq, the producer of Baand and several other films, as well as the Festival Director of the International Film Festival of Kashmir (IFFK), added, “It is vital that Kashmiri cinema becomes synonymous with meaningful storytelling, earning a distinctive place on the world stage.”

In a significant announcement during the event, the website for the 6th International Film Festival of Kashmir (IFFK) 2025 was officially launched (internationalfilmfestivalofkashmir.com). Scheduled for next year, IFFK invites filmmakers from across the globe to showcase their talents and celebrate cinematic excellence. In a progressive move to encourage participation, entry to the festival will be free.

The deadline for submissions is February 10, 2025. The festival will accept feature films, short films, documentaries, and student films produced after March 1, 2023. Filmmakers are encouraged to visit the official IFFK website for detailed submission guidelines and other relevant information.

This twin celebration of art and cinema underscores Kashmir’s growing prominence on the global cinematic map and highlights the region’s dedication to preserving and promoting its cultural identity through film.