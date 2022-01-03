Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film ‘Luka-Chuppi 2’ has landed into trouble after a man in Indore lodged a police complaint against the actors for using his vehicle number plate while shooting a bike scene.

Jai Singh Yadav, lodged the complaint after photos of the actor riding a bike with his co-actor went viral.

“Vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine. I don’t know if the film unit is aware of it…This is illegal. They can’t use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter,” Jai Singh told a news agency.

Sub-inspector Rajendra Son confirmed that they have received a complaint. “We will see whether the number plate was used illegally. Action will be taken as per provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act,” he said.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were spotted on the streets of Indore shooting for their upcoming film

Reports said they were shooting for ‘Luka-Chuppi 2’ in Madhya Pradesh. The film is being shot in different areas of the city.

Vicky Kaushal married Katrina Kaif recently in Rajasthan. He was spotted at Mumbai airport with his wife after celebrating the new year on Saturday evening.