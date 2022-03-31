Srinagar: Post pandemic, restaurants in Kashmir are gearing up for Ramzan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owing to the Covid-related restrictions, several restaurants and eateries could not operate in last two Ramzans.

Consequently, the practice of offering delectable Iftar spreads— the fast breaking evening feasts had stopped and turned more of a homebound affair than a community one.

With a sharp reduction in Covid cases, several restaurants in the valley are now coming up with promising Iftar platters in the holy month.

From dates and fruit salad to mutton skewers, and kebabs included in the platters–food lovers can delight their taste buds now by visiting these places.

ADVERTISEMENT

For example, 14th Avenue Café and Grill at Rajbagh’s specially crafted Iftar platter includes mouth-watering mutton skewers, assortment of fruits, aromatic herb rice with veggies, chicken leg pieces, and refreshing drinks accompanied by dates.

Similarly, Black, Bear Brew Café and Restaurant at Jawahar Nagar promises wholesome flavors in its Iftaar platter. The lavish spread includes chocolate dates, cut fruits, Hummus pita bread, and chicken steak.

Likewise, Nizam restaurant at Rajbagh has prepared an Iftar platter with a special touch from the kitchens of old Delhi.

Valley-based food blogger of ‘Kashmirfoodgram’ fame, Omar Rather said it’s great to see the culinary world back on its track, especially after this has been one of the hard-hit industries during the pandemic.

“Iftar meals are all about spending time with family and friends, and a lavish spread of delicacies, In the absence of get-togethers due to Covid-19 restrictions, the festive air around Ramzan had dwindled. Now people can choose their favorite restaurants and indulge in some mouth-watering dishes at Iftar,” Rather said.

He added, customers look for substantial and wholesome meal options nowadays. “The Iftar meals have been curated keeping the healthy food options in consideration.”