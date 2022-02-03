SRINAGAR: Post Chilai Kalan, Kashmir witnessed its first snowfall on Wednesday night.

Kashmir Weather, a private forecasting portal, said two to three inches of snow was recorded in Lolab Sogam, while Kupwara and Vilgam recorded one and three inches respectively

Zachaldara Wader recorded 2-3 inches of snow, while Handwara recorded 1-2 inches. Upper reaches of Sochalyari, Hafrada recorded three to four inches of snow.

Disaster management department director Aamir Ali said Rafiabad and Hajabal areas recorded three to four-inch of snow. “Pahalgam recorded six to seven inches of snow. Kapran and Kokanag recorded two and one-inch snow respectively. Gulmarg recorded six to eight inches of snow. Snow clearance machines have been deployed,” he said.

Reports said moderate snowfall has occurred in parts of the Ganderabal, Budgam, Baramulla, and Srinagar districts.

“Weather to remain overcast to cloudy with light to moderate rain/snow during February 2 and 4. The main activity will be on Feb 3. Light rain /snow will occur at scattered places during Feb 6 and 7,” said Meteorological Centre Srinagar.

Srinagar-Jammu national highway however is open for traffic. “Traffic is through on the highway,” an official at Traffic Control Unit, Ramban, said.

Earlier, the traffic police department had said subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles shall be allowed from both sides on Thursday. TCU Jammu and Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before allowing the traffic.

Heavy Motor Vehicles and Load Carriers will be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar after assessing the traffic situation on NHW. TCU Jammu and Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before allowing the HMVs.

“Security Forces are advised/requested not to ply against advisory/traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. They may ply from Jammu to Srinagar after confirming the status of NHW,” traffic police said.

“People are advised to undertake journey on NHW-44 only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic control units. Jammu (0191-2459048, 9419147732) Srinagar (0194-2450022, 2485396) Ramban (9419993745) Udhampur (8491928625) PCR Kishtwar (9906154100),” traffic police said.