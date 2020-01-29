Lead Stories
Post abrogation of Article 370:Govt customizes social science books in J&K
Srinagar, Jan 29: Post abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) has decided to customize social science books from class 6th to 10th as per the new developments in the Union Territory.
“Around 85 per cent portion of social science subject will be from NCERT and rest 15 per cent portion will focus on the history of Jammu and Kashmir”, said Farooq Peer, Director Academics, BOSE.
Except social sciences, all other subjects shall adopt NCERT curriculum in totality. “Earlier we would include some portion from NCERT curriculum in our books. The books were not 100 per cent NCERT compliant. Some of the portions in the books were our own. Except social sciences, all subjects will now have NCERT syllabus”, Peer said.
Most of the changes have been made in the Mathematics subject, which have been fully conformed to NCERT pattern. “Mathematics book of NCERT will be taught in class 10th ”, he said.
However, even after three months students are yet to know about the changes as newly customized Social Science and Mathematics books are not available in the market.
“I have been looking for Mathematic and Social Science books in the market since I joined private tuition class in December last year. The books are still not available in the market. We will be facing examination after vacations. I had planned to complete my 60 per cent syllabus of mathematics and Social Science in winters. Two months on, I have not started yet,” said Fiza Ashraf, a class 10th student.
Showkat Ahmad, a parent of class VII student, said he has been looking for Social Science book for the last one month but it is not available in the market. “My son is not able to complete his winter assignment. He has to write exams after vacations,” he said.
Joint Secretary, Publication, BOSE, Wahid Maqdoomi, said they have kept books available in the market as per the requirement. “On the basis of average sale of last three years, we publish the required number of books. This year there has been an increase in the demand for books as curriculum was changed in some subjects”, he said.
Maqdoomi said given the demand they have printed more books, but due to poor road connectivity it could not reach the market. “Within 10 days, fresh supply of new books will be available in the market,” he said.
Restrictions on internet eased gradually: Adv Bhatnagar
`Law and order situation improves considerably
Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar on Wednesday said law and order situation has shown a considerable improvement in Jammu and Kashmir and the government is now gradually easing restrictions on the internet.
In his maiden interview to The Kashmir Monitor after taking over as the advisor to Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, Bhatnagar said after improvement in the security situation, the government has now shifted focus on the development of Jammu and Kashmir.
“There is lot of improvement in situation. Law and order situation in Kashmir is very good. Progressive steps are being taken. New projects are being taken up and the languishing ones are too being cleared. Various policy changes have taken place which will ultimately pave the way for development of union territory,” he said.
On ban on internet, Bhatnagar said the restrictions on the high speed internet are being gradually relaxed after assessing the situation. “You have seen the announcement has come. Assessments are being made. Action is to be taken after appropriate assessment by the authorities”, he said.
Showering praises on Jammu and Kashmir police, he said they are proficiently collaborating with other agencies in maintaining the law and order in the union territory. “J&K police has done excellent work and their leadership is doing a good job. Police force is exceptionally efficient. It is due to their efficiency that the results on ground are very good,” he said.
Asked about the visit of union ministers to the UT, Bhatnagar called it a positive step to reach out to the people. “The government already has started public contact. Efforts are being made to reach out to the people. Last week’s visit by ministers was really a positive step towards development of the union territory,” he said.
A 1983 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Bhatnagar retired as the Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on December 31 last year. On January 5, he was appointed as the advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.
Known for his professional acumen, Bhatnagar is credited for maintaining law and order in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370. He is also hailed for handling the situation efficiently post Pulwama attack when Jaish-e-Mohommad suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into CRPF convoy killing 40 soldiers.
Central RTI Act comes into effect:Govt extends CIC’s jurisdiction to J&K
Srinagar, Jan 29: Ending suspense, Centre has formally extended the jurisdiction of Central Information Commission (CIC) to Jammu and Kashmir.
An official of General Administration Department said government has decided that jurisdiction of CIC would be extended to Jammu and Kashmir.
“The central RTI Act 2005 has replaced J&K RTI Act 2009 in the new Union Territory. All provisions of RTI Act 2005 have been enforced in J&K. The new Union Territory will have no separate Information Commission,” he said.
The official said over 230 second appeals and 140 complaints under the Jammu and Kashmir Right to Information Act were pending for disposal in the State Information Commission (SIC) when it was dissolved.
Sources said a committee headed by Administrative Secretary General Administrative Department has also submitted its report to the government. It too has recommended that J&K should come under the purview of CIC.
“The committee has also spelled out actions required to be taken like re-designation of public information officers and other functionaries under the Act,” sources said.
RTI activist Sheikh Ghulam Rasool said that procedure of first appellate authority for disposing of RTI applications will be the same.
“However, for making second appeal or any complaint, the applicant has to approach CIC. This could be done by post or online. Applicant can approach CIC office personally also,” he said.
Sheikh, however, noted that there would be further delay in disposal of complaints. “Over 26,000 applications are already pending with the CIC. There will be huge delay in hearing cases,” he added.
The SIC was functioning with just one information commissioner. It had been left without a head for more than a year before it was wound up last year. At least seven commissions including State Information Commission (SIC) were closed by the Centre through the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 on October 31.
Hepatitis C cases surge as drug addicts switch to injectors
Srinagar, Jan 29: Umar (name changed), 19, disclosed the secret of heroin addiction to his parents when he puked repeatedly and developed a deathly pale yellow color in his eyes.
After undergoing a serology test (the study of blood and other fluids from the body), at the drug de-addiction center at the Department of Psychiatry, SMHS Hospital, the teenager was diagnosed with Hepatitis C.
“I got hooked to heroine in class 12. I used to initially inhale the vapors from heating the solution of heroin. Later on, I took to injections to get a high of greater intensity. I would do this by sharing the needles among my friends,” he said.
Little did he know the new form of injectable addiction would lead him to a deadly Hepatitis C.
Similarly, 30-year-old Rashid (name-changed), a heroin injector, who was married for last one and half year, was rushed to the hospital last week when he retained water in his abdomen.
It was there, when the test reports showed that he suffered from Hepatitis C.
Kashmir has seen a rise in the cases of drug addiction especially that of heroin abuse in the past few years.
However, the trend is shifting. From heroin chasers to heroin injectors, the latter is showing predominance, resulting in diseases like Hepatitis C through the shared needles.
Hepatitis C is a viral infection that causes liver inflammation, sometimes leading to serious liver damage. The hepatitis C virus spreads through contaminated blood.
Figures released by drug de-addiction center, Department of Psychiatry SMHS Hospital, reveal that the total number of drug abusers reported with Hepatitis C in 2019 was 31.
However, this year alone, seven patients are already confirmed with Hepatitis C even as January is yet to end. This number is double the average of three patients per month last year.
Dr. Yasir Rather, psychiatrist at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Srinagar said the number of patients at drug de-addiction center suffering from hepatitis C is increasing at an alarming level.
“They acquire the disease after using infected syringes while injecting drugs. This makes them prone to infections like Hepatitis C,” he said.
The doctor noted that the viral infection can cause significant complications, such as, liver cirrhosis, liver cancer and liver failure.