Post abrogation of Article 370:Govt customizes social science books in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 29: Post abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) has decided to customize social science books from class 6th to 10th as per the new developments in the Union Territory.

“Around 85 per cent portion of social science subject will be from NCERT and rest 15 per cent portion will focus on the history of Jammu and Kashmir”, said Farooq Peer, Director Academics, BOSE.

Except social sciences, all other subjects shall adopt NCERT curriculum in totality. “Earlier we would include some portion from NCERT curriculum in our books. The books were not 100 per cent NCERT compliant. Some of the portions in the books were our own. Except social sciences, all subjects will now have NCERT syllabus”, Peer said.

Most of the changes have been made in the Mathematics subject, which have been fully conformed to NCERT pattern. “Mathematics book of NCERT will be taught in class 10th ”, he said.

However, even after three months students are yet to know about the changes as newly customized Social Science and Mathematics books are not available in the market.

“I have been looking for Mathematic and Social Science books in the market since I joined private tuition class in December last year. The books are still not available in the market. We will be facing examination after vacations. I had planned to complete my 60 per cent syllabus of mathematics and Social Science in winters. Two months on, I have not started yet,” said Fiza Ashraf, a class 10th student.

Showkat Ahmad, a parent of class VII student, said he has been looking for Social Science book for the last one month but it is not available in the market. “My son is not able to complete his winter assignment. He has to write exams after vacations,” he said.

Joint Secretary, Publication, BOSE, Wahid Maqdoomi, said they have kept books available in the market as per the requirement. “On the basis of average sale of last three years, we publish the required number of books. This year there has been an increase in the demand for books as curriculum was changed in some subjects”, he said.

Maqdoomi said given the demand they have printed more books, but due to poor road connectivity it could not reach the market. “Within 10 days, fresh supply of new books will be available in the market,” he said.