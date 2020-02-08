Lead Stories
Post abrogation of Article 370: J&K, Ladakh to get 15th FC grants under special provision
Srinagar, Feb 8: Post abrogation of Article 370, a special provision has been made to include Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in the list of states which are entitled for grants from the 15th Finance Commission.
Union Territories (UTs) are not entitled for funds from Finance Commission. In fact, UTs are allocated funds from Centre’s special share.
The 15th Finance Commission has recommended 41 percent of the estimated divisible pool (Centre’s tax collections) to 28 states. It has included J&K and Ladakh under a special provision to plug the gap of development in the new Union Territories.
The Commission has also recommended one per cent share for the newly created Union Territories –J&K, and Ladakh. Earlier, the erstwhile state would get a share of 0.85 percent from the Commission.
An official of Finance Department said a special provision has been made to include J&K and Ladakh to get funds from the Finance Commission.
“J&K will get funds from 15th Finance Commission. Plus it will get special grants from the Centre for which only Union Territories are entitled to,” he said.
The official said that focus of the J&K government was on completion of the languishing projects in health, education and other utility sectors.
“Funds to be received from 15th Finance Commission will be spent on various sectors for overall development of the new UT,” the official said.
The 15th Finance Commission has recommended Rs 90,000 crore as grants for 2020-21 to 28 states and two Union Territories-J&K, and Ladakh.
Centre has also accepted recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission and the final report would now be submitted to the President.
The Commission has said two Union Territories have a strong case for receiving grants to meet security and other special needs.
The 14th Finance Commission had given Jammu and Kashmir Rs 60,000 crore for five years, which was applicable from April 1, 2015 to March 31, 2020. The 15th Finance Commission award will be applicable from April 1, 2020 for a period of five financial years — up to March 31, 2025.
Jammu and Kashmir’s Finance Department has proposed over Rs one lakh crore budget to the new Union Territory for 2020-21. Last year, State Administration Council headed by the then Governor Satya Pal Malik had approved Rs 88,911 crore for Jammu and Kashmir.
Lead Stories
J&K Bank to get Rs 500 cr capital infusion from govt
Srinagar, Feb 8: J&K Bank is set to receive Rs 500 Cr capital infusion from the government of Jammu and Kashmir to meet the Basel-III requirements, a spokesperson of the bank said on Saturday.
Basel-III is a global, voluntary regulatory framework on bank capital adequacy, stress testing, and market liquidity risk. This third installment of the Basel Accords was developed in response to the deficiencies in financial regulation revealed by the financial crisis of 2007–08.
“The funds to J&K Bank, as per the Finance Department of the government, will be released over the period of next two months of the current financial year (CFY) 2019-20, as the government has already set aside the amount meant for equity infusion or recapitalization of the bank,” the spokesperson said.
Consequently, he said, the Board of Directors of the bank in a meeting held on Friday considered raising of capital by the bank by way of preferential issue of specified securities to the government of Jammu and Kashmir, the promoter and majority shareholder of the bank.
Expressing his gratitude towards the government, particularly the Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, for timely infusion of the capital, the bank’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Rajesh Kumar Chhibber said that besides improving the bank’s capital adequacy under the Basel-III norms, the capital infusion will substantially improve its risk bearing capacity.
He added that the much needed infusion shall also help the bank in revising its lending policies particularly towards the retail segment like housing, education, government sponsored schemes, agriculture etc.
Acknowledging the government’s support, he added that as the promoter and majority stakeholder of J&K Bank, the government has remained ever committed in its support towards the bank and the capital infusion is another glaring example of the same. The infusion, he said, will translate into growth and expansion and at the same time boost the confidence of all other stakeholders in the bank.
Lead Stories
Army’s schools in Kashmir ‘preventive radicalisation camps’: CDS
New Delhi, Feb 8: The Goodwill schools that the Indian Army runs in Jammu and Kashmir are essentially ‘preventive radicalisation camps’, India’s newly recruited Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, has told News18 in an interview.
Explaining his controversial remark at the Raisina Dialogue that young children being radicalised in Kashmir need to be identified and placed in de-radicalisation camps, Rawat once again emphasised the need for ‘preventive radicalisation’.
“Why must you allow a person to be radicalised and then de-radicalise them?” he questioned after being asked if he had reconsidered his position on the matter.
Rawat, however, sought to redefine what he meant when he used the word ‘camp’ for these de-radicalisation efforts. “Camp does not only mean a military camp. The word ‘camp’ can be used in different terms. Open a dictionary and you’d understand,” he said while speaking to News18 at the Defence Expo in Lucknow.
Giving the example of the 46 Goodwill schools, he said not a single child who passed out of them had picked up stones or guns.
“We have got Army Goodwill schools in the Valley. What are these? Why do we run these schools? Is it my task to run schools? Why am I running them? I am preventing some of these children from going adrift and getting radicalised. So you might call it de-radicalisation but I would say it is preventive radicalisation. These are not camps…” he told News18.
At a panel discussion held mid-January at the Raisina Dialogue, Rawat had stirred up a controversy with his claim that there are de-radicalisation camps in the country and even Pakistan was doing the same.
The CDS had said girls and boys as young as 10 and 12 years were being radicalised in the Kashmir Valley and should be identified, isolated and taken to some camps.
“These people can still be isolated from radicalisation in a gradual way. But there are people who have been completely radicalised. These people need to be taken out separately, possibly taken to some de-radicalisation camps. We have got de-radicalisation camps going on in our country,” he had said.
The statement had created panic in the Valley, drawing comparisons to the internment camps being run for Uighurs in China. The government finally had to clarify in Parliament that there was no proposal to set up any de-radicalisation camps in Kashmir.
Rawat, on the other hand, told News18 that the Army’s Sadbhavana Mission in which schools, teachers, families and ‘maulvis’ take part was also a part of the de-radicalisation programme in the Valley to keep young people away from extremism.
“I get a group of ‘maulvis’ and send them on a ‘Sadbhavna Tour’ for 15 days. Why pick ‘maulvis’? What did you think the ‘maulvis’ were? You felt that they were possibly the elements which were causing trouble and you wanted them to see the other side of the picture. You wanted them to go around, maybe Ajmer Sharif or Taj Mahal… you wanted them to see various ‘masjids’ in Delhi and Lucknow. You showed them this and said, ‘yaha bhi aapke jaise maulvi hai. Aap suno unko. Aap kya kar rahe the?’ What was this?” he asked.
Rawat also again claimed that Pakistan runs de-radicalisation camps and he has evidence to prove it. (Courtesy: News18.com)
Lead Stories
Lawyapora shootout: Family appeals for youth’s release; ‘Umar has no militant links’
Srinagar, Feb 8: Family of Umar Fayaz, who was injured in a brief shootout at Lawaypora, last week asserted that he has no militant links.
On February 5, two militants were killed after they killed a paramilitary trooper in a brief gunfight on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in city outskirts.
Police claimed to have caught alive another “militant” Umar Fayaz, who was injured in the shootout.
On Saturday, family of Umar staged a protest in Press Enclave claiming that Umar is innocent and has no affiliation with militants.
Umar has been admitted to Sri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital after suffering bullets in the abdomen and is under the surveillance of police. Family said they are not being allowed to meet him.
Lone breadwinner of his family, Umar is the only support for his mentally ill mother, ailing father and unmarried sister.
“We have a general store just outside our house in Lawaypora. Umar was at the shop when the shootout took place. A force vehicle fired indiscriminately. A bullet hit my son in his abdomen,” said Fayaz Ahmad, Umar’s father.
Fayaz said his son is a shopkeeper and has no links with any militant organization. “He is our only support. His mother is battling mental illness for the past many years. We demand justice,” he said.
Majid, an eyewitness said, he was in Umar’s shop when bullet him on the fateful day. “Blood was oozing from his belly and I cried out louder. His aunt came and hired a cab to take him to the hospital,” he said.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal said: “We assure everyone that we will probe the matter thoroughly.
Mughal said if he is not guilty, police will ensure that he is released. “He is under observation and was not in a position to speak to anybody. Once he will be mentally fit to talk, agencies will question him first and later his family will be allowed to meet him,” he said.