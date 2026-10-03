Positive Energy

The ‘Kashmir Marathon-Run for Unity’ held on Thursday has sent a simple message. Young people want a future built on peace, fitness, discipline and opportunity. More than 6,000 runners took part in this year’s event. Children, youth and sports personalities joined the run. The growing participation deserves attention. It shows that sporting events can bring people together and give young people a positive space. The marathon also gives Jammu and Kashmir an opportunity to strengthen its sporting culture. Running is accessible to almost everyone. It needs little equipment. It can become a regular part of school, college and community life. The focus on fitness is also important. Young people face several pressures today. Sedentary lifestyles and substance abuse are among them. Regular sport can help build discipline and confidence. It can also give youngsters a healthy way to use their time and energy. The call to stay away from drugs must become a sustained social effort. A marathon cannot solve the drug problem. Families, communities and authorities have to work together. Prevention must begin early. Counselling and rehabilitation must remain accessible to those who need help. The event also carries a message of unity. People from different backgrounds ran on the same route. They shared the same space and worked towards the same finish line. Such experiences can strengthen social bonds. In his address, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized that the Run for Unity was about the strength of collective resolve. He said that when people walk together, ‘no destination remains impossible and underlined the importance of determination and unity in overcoming challenges’. “Run for Unity race is not merely the speed of our steps. It is the speed of our resolve and it is the speed of that faith which tells us that when people walk together, no destination remains impossible,” he said. He stressed that unity is India’s strength, and ‘when millions of steps move in one direction, even the highest mountains can be crossed’. Sport can play a wider role in Jammu and Kashmir. More competitions can be organised at district and village levels. Schools should have better grounds and basic sporting facilities. Young talent needs coaching and regular opportunities to compete. Local sporting events can also create opportunities for coaches, trainers and other professionals. The success of the Run for Unity should therefore lead to a larger sporting calendar. Running clubs, cycling events, football and cricket competitions, winter sports and adventure activities can bring more young people into organised sport. The event also shows that public spaces can become platforms for positive community activity. The more such events are held, the stronger the culture of participation can become. The enthusiasm seen on marathon day should continue throughout the year. Every school, college and community should have opportunities for physical activity. A healthier and more active youth can contribute to a healthier society. The finish line of one marathon should become the starting point for many more journeys towards fitness, discipline and a better future.