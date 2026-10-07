Poshak Bandi Performed at Charar-i-Sharief, Marks Beginning of Annual Urs

Srinagar: The revered shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Nooruddin Noorani (RA) at Charar-i-Sharief in Budgam witnessed deep religious fervour as the annual Poshak Bandi ritual was performed on Wednesday, marking the commencement of the yearly Urs celebrations of the Sufi saint.

Popularly known as Alamdar-e-Kashmir and Sheikh-ul-Aalam, Hazrat Nund Rishi (RA) is one of the most revered spiritual personalities of Kashmir whose Sufi teachings, poetry and preaching have shaped Kashmir’s spiritual and cultural ethos for centuries.

The ceremonial changing of the holy cloth (Poshak) draped over the blessed grave was attended by a large number of devotees and followers who had gathered at the shrine to be part of the sacred ritual.

The Urs of Sheikh-ul-Aalam draws thousands of devotees from across Jammu and Kashmir every year, who visit Charar-i-Sharief to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Meanwhile, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the Urs. Departments concerned have been directed to ensure uninterrupted water and power supply besides adequate transport facilities for pilgrims.

Security has been beefed up in and around the shrine town to manage the rush of devotees and ensure peaceful observance of the Urs festivities.