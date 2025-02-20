Srinagar: A portion of pathway caved in on Boulevard road along the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Thursday following fresh spell of rain at several places in Kashmir, raising concern among the locals.

Residents told that the pathway caved in near Ghat No 17 today morning.

They expressed concern over caving in of the pathway protion, stating that it could pose risks to pedestrians and vehicles commuting the road.

They urged the authorities to take immediate steps to prevent further damage and ensure the safety of people.

An official told KNO that they have got the information about the same, and a team has been deputed for inspection while restoration work will be started soon.