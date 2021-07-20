Pornographic films case: Raj Kundra, sent to police custody till July 23

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra along with Ryan Tharp have been sent to Police Custody till July 23, 2021.

Raj Kundra was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps on Monday night (July 19, 2021).

Mumbai CP in a press statement stated, “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. The investigation is in progress please.”