Adult film actress Stormy Daniels has thanked people for extending support after former President Donald Trump was indicted on Thursday.

“Thank you to everyone for your support and love! I have so many messages coming in that I can’t respond,” tweeted Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. “Also don’t want to spill my champagne,” she said in a tweet.

“#TeamStormy merch/autograph orders are pouring in, too! Thank you for that as well but allow a few extra days for shipment,” she added.

However, she claimed that she was getting death threats also.

Opening up about the new death threats she has received since Trump’s indictment yesterday, she said: “The number and the intensity is the same as it was the first time around, but this time it’s straight-up violent.

“The first time it was ‘gold digger’, ‘s***’, ‘whore’, ‘liar’, whatever.

“And this time it’s, ‘I’m gonna murder you’. They’re way more violent and graphic.

“I’m not afraid of him, or of the government, but it just takes one crazy supporter who thinks they’re doing God’s work or protecting democracy… you don’t want blood in the water. It kind of encourages the sharks… it’s especially scary because Trump himself is inciting violence and encouraging it.”

Daniels is connected to the indictment of the former president because of a $130,000 hush-money payment made to her in 2016 from Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

A New York grand jury on Thursday indicted Donald Trump over hush money payments made to a porn star during his 2016 campaign.

Trump has now become the first former president of the United States to face criminal prosecution, but the charges have not been made public.

Trump is expected to be fingerprinted and photographed when he surrenders to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in New York early next week.

The historic indictment of the 76-year-old Republican — who denies all wrongdoing in connection with the payments made ahead of the election that sent him to the White House — is certain to upend the current presidential race in which Trump hopes to regain office.

And it will forever mark the legacy of the former leader, who survived two impeachments and kept prosecutors at bay over everything from the US Capitol riot to missing classified files — only to land in court over a sex scandal involving Stormy Daniels, a 44-year-old adult movie actress.