Srinagar: When Tariq Khan had to teach his students ‘Cones’- a geometric topic– he bought corn kernels and a gas stove to make popcorns.

For just one demonstration of a paper cone, he went on to make a bucket full of popcorns.

After popcorns were made, he invited his students for a popcorn meal. “The result was just fascinating as every student was successful to make the cone. Since the students knew that they will get popcorns, they were very attentive during the demonstration,” he said.

This is an everyday scene in the classroom of 39-year-old Tariq Khan, a teacher at Girls Middle School New Colony Pulwama. From using scrap for a demonstration to cooking meals, his teaching methodology is making classrooms lively and setting new standards in the learning process.

“The motive is that a student should learn in true sense. Activity-based methodology leaves an indelible mark on students. I make use of scraps, junk, biscuit covers, and chips wrappers for teaching. It is fun-filled learning,” he said.

His innovative car parking math activity and fun-with-fruits are still remembered by his students. Not just syllabus, Khan is also teaching hacks, life skills to his students, which includes cooking the finest exotic dishes, stitching clothes, and improving one’s physical strength through activities.

“Schools should not be confined to just teaching lessons of the syllabus. From mathematical problems to real-life problems, our students should be capable to face and solve them with ease. To teach my students stitching, I get pieces of cloth from a tailor and ask my students to make puppets. I recently taught them making popcorns and other dishes,” he said.

Khan has also his Facebook page and a YouTube channel to teach his students and people, in general, the making of exotic dishes and regular school lessons.

From pipping hot carrot pudding (Ghajar Ka Halwa) to pickles, pizza, omelets, and much more, Khan is getting immense response from his followers from social media for these life skills.

“Some of the lessons especially cooking are for the general public. My students use the method of in real-life cooking,” he said.

Khan uses everyday methods of teaching to make government schools compatible. “There is a notion among people that kids from government schools can’t do anything. It literally hurts me since teachers in these schools are highly qualified and skilled. Even NCERT prescribes to use the vocational and play-way method of teaching in schools,” he said.

Khan’s unconventional method of teaching is getting thumbs-up from a cross-section of the society. “I got National Brilliance Award in 2021, and an award from Lieutenant Governor on Teachers Day. I have more than 50 awards and 200 appreciation certificates. Even I get calls from many foreign countries where people a feel happy on seeing my work on social media,” he said.