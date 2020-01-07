Lead Stories
Poor menstrual hygiene poses new challenge for Kashmir women
Srinagar, Jan 6: Rehana (name changed), 22, an artisan from a poor family, shudders at the memory of a morning, when she woke up to the searing pain of boils in her intimate area. Unable to bear the burning pain, she confided to a female friend who accompanied her to a doctor.
“It was the last day of my menstrual cycle and I was expecting a relief from the back pain. On the contrary, my pain grew manifold due to the occurrence of boils. I felt hesitant about sharing this with my mother so I told my friend,” she recalled.
The young female was put on antibiotics for two weeks. To her surprise she landed at the clinic again after a month seeking the same treatment.
“The reappearance of boils in such a short span of time after taking antibiotics surprised me. After delving into the problem, I came to know that she maintained a very poor hygiene during her menstrual cycle,” explained Dr Rahila Yousuf, Consultant Gynecologist at JLNM Hospital, Rainawari.
Similarly, Shazia, 16, stopped telling her mother about her periods after developing recurrent rashes in the private area.
“It was after I felt a frequent burning sensation and an urge to urinate repeatedly that I couldn’t hold any longer. I was rushed to the doctor who asked me to undergo ultrasonography,” she said.
The teenager was diagnosed with urinary tract infection which had developed due to the poor hygiene. “Her unhealthy menstrual hygiene was responsible for the infection. She was subjected to anti-fungal drugs to which she responded positively,” her doctor said.
Menstruation is still considered a taboo in Kashmiri society. Even today, the cultural and social influences on people create a major hurdle in ensuring that the adolescent girls are given proper knowledge on menstrual hygiene.
Dr Rahila pointed out when women do not have access to proper sanitation and hygiene facilities it creates a higher risk for contagion for any infectious disease.
“The common outcomes of unhealthy menstruation management can be dermatitis, urinary tract infections (UTIs), genital tract infection, alteration in the pH balance of vaginal secretions, bacterial vaginitis, all leading to increased susceptibility to cervical cancer,” she said.
She said that the prevalence of menstrual health disorders is found in large section of women particularly lower income group as they mostly use cloth during periods.
Another gynecologist Dr Auqfeen Nisar stressed that menstrual health cannot be achieved only through smart and safe products.
“The shift in attitudes and behavior towards better hygiene is also much needed for which we work on social norms and patriarchal systems. Apart from these, better access to safe sanitation eg. Toilet including disposal pathways through better waste management and safe water is of utmost necessity,” said Dr Auqfeen, who has been spearheading a campaign called ‘Panin Fikir’ to break the menstrual taboo in the valley.
Earlier, a study was undertaken by doctors of Government Medical College Srinagar with aim to estimate burden of various menstrual disorders among females in the reproductive age-group.
According to the study, “Menstrual problems were common in Kashmiri females. 10 % females had irregular periods. The mean duration of bleeding was 4.89 ± 1.45 days. . Dysmenorrhea was most common menstrual disorder present in 51% females followed by PMS (48%) and menorrhagia (24%).”
Lead Stories
Srinagar-Jammu highway closure:Stocks fast drying up in Kashmir
Srinagar, Jan 6: Stocks of essentials are fast depleting in Kashmir even as few petrol pumps have already run dry following the closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.
Kashmir has been experiencing snowfall since Sunday night, which led to the blockade of the highway, just two days after it was let open for traffic after remaining off the limits for three straight days.
On Saturday, thousands of stranded vehicles were allowed to move ahead after remaining stuck for days.
The blockade of highway has led to the depleting of stocks including cooking gas and other petroleum products. In Srinagar, many fuel stations had displayed placards reading “no petrol”. Many customers were seen fuming after pump stations pleaded helplessness.
Mohammad Shafi, Secretary Kashmir Valley Tankers and Petroleum Dealers Association however said there is no shortage of fuel as they have enough stocks to cater to the masses.
“It is true that many of our tankers are stuck on highway. But right now stocks are available. I don’t know about these particular fuel stations,” he said.
President Parimpora Fruit Mandi, Bashir Ahmad Basheer said stocks of vegetables and fruits are fast drying up due to highway closure.
“Right now we have some stocks. But if we don’t receive fresh supplies by tomorrow, we may run out of stock. The blockade of national highway during winters is causing huge inconvenience to the people,” he said.
An official at Traffic Control Room said clearance of snow was underway on the highway. “Heavy snow has accumulated at Jawahar tunnel. The condition of road had turned slippery. As a precautionary measure traffic along the route has been suspended,” he said.
Superintendent of Police Traffic (Rural) Muzzafar Shah said shooting stones at Digdol were reported throughout the day. “The road was today blocked as snowfall occurred at Banihal and other areas on the route. Shooting stones were also reported at Digdol,” he said.
Meteorological Department Kashmir said Pahalgam recorded 11.5 cm of snow while Gulmarg received 3.5 cm snow on Monday. Kokernag, Qazigund and Banihal recorded 0.6 cm, 5cm and 7cm of snow respectively. Kupwara recorded 4 cm of snowfall while Batote received 4 cm snow. Jammu recorded 3 mm of rain on Monday
Lead Stories
New guidelines issued to ensure flawless DPRs: ‘Incompetence’ of officers pushes Govt to hire foreign experts
Srinagar, Jan 6: Embarrassed by the alleged “incompetence” of senior officers, Jammu and Kashmir government has issued fresh guidelines for framing flawless detailed project reports (DPRs) in order to reduce the dependence on the foreign experts.
Sources said the alleged “incompetence” of officers often compels departments to hire foreign experts for framing accurate detailed project reports (DPRs).
“There are several projects where departments have hired foreign experts. Officials of Irrigation and Flood Control Department had framed DPR for Dogripora flood channel (alternate flood channel to Jhelum) which was rejected after finding it inaccurate. Government has hired foreign companies for framing accurate DPR and carrying out study on River Jhelum how to increase its carrying capacity,” an official of Irrigation and Flood Control Department said.
Similarly, foreign experts are also conducting a study on Wular Lake to work out modalities to conserve the water body and increase its carrying capacity.
The official said that “rejection” of local engineers DPRs raises questions over their competence.
“There are several projects in Housing and Urban Development Department, and Roads and Buildings Department, where government had to hire foreign experts for framing DPR. Departmental DPRs were full of loopholes,” the official said.
DPR is a very detailed and elaborate plan for a project indicating overall programme, different roles and responsibilities, activities and resources required for the project.
Taking note over “casual approach” of officials, government has issued advisory directing departments to frame accurate DPRs.
As per the advisory, the DPRs for cross drainage like bridges works need to be supported with all relevant hydraulic data including HFL, scour depth behavior/morphology of river/stream with catchment area.
“For building structures, the DPR should carry soil test report so that soil bearing capacity is known to justify inclusion of components like raft-foundation, pile foundation etc in the DPRs,” the advisory reads.
Departments have been directed to evolve a mechanism to make the concerned officers and engineers accountable for execution of the projects for framing of DPR.
Lead Stories
J&K sans Pharmacy Council:Over 300 chemists fear losing registration
Srinagar, Jan 6: More than 300 chemists are at the risk of losing registration as Union Territory administration has failed to establish Pharmacy Council for renewing drug licenses.
This follows the abolition of J&K Pharmacy Council after the state became union territory on October 31. Earlier J&K Pharmacy Council was mandated to grant registration and renew drug licenses of the chemists. However, the Council ceased to exist post October 31.
An official of Health Department said Jammu and Kashmir is yet to establish new body as per the Centre Pharmacy Act 1948.
“The Pharmacy Act is in place since November 1 when Jammu and Kashmir became Union Territory. However, there is no mechanism in place for registrations and renewals of licenses because Pharmacy Council has been abolished,” he said.
There are 25000 chemists and druggists in J&K. Licences of more than 300 pharmacists are awaiting renewals since October 31.
A medical shop owner said threat of closure looms large as their licenses have not been renewed.
“Government should establish Pharmacy Council at the earliest in Jammu and Kashmir. There is also a fear that many pharmacists may lose registration under the central act. Under the central act, there is no provision of registration for matriculates as pharmacists,” he said.
Jammu and Kashmir Chemists and Druggists Association said Drug Department has suggested licence holders may be given breathing time of three years till they qualify for holding license under Drug Act 1948.
Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atul Dulloo said government is establishing Pharmacy Council in 10 days. “Pharmacists can renew licenses as Pharmacy Council is being established in 10 days. New licences will be issued as per the central Act,” he said.