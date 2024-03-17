Polls to 5 LS seats in J&K in 5 phases

New Delhi: Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4, the Election Commission announced at a media briefing in the national capital.

During the briefing, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar also announced that assembly elections will be held in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim in a single phase while Odisha will vote in four phases.

“Assembly polls will take place in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on April 19 while Andhra Pradesh will vote on May 13. Four-phase elections will take place in Odisha on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1,” he said.

He said that there are as many as 97 crore eligible voters in India, of which 1.8 crore will be first-time voters.

He said that 10.5 lakh polling stations will be set up for the elections with 1.5 crore polling officials and security staff, 55 lakh EVMs, and 4 lakh vehicles.

Here is the schedule:

April 19: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, MP, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, UP, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman, J&K, Lakshadweep, Puducherry

April 26: Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura

May 7: Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, MP, Maharashtra, UP, West Bengal, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, J&K

May 13: Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, MP, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, UP, West Bengal, J&K

May 20: Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, UP, Andaman, J&K, Ladakh

May 25: Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, UP, West Bengal, Delhi

June 1: Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, UP, West Bengal, Chandigarh

After the poll date announcement, PM Modi said on X that the BJP-NDA are fully prepared for the elections.

“The biggest festival of democracy is here! EC has announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. We, the BJP-NDA, are fully prepared for elections. We are going to the people based on our track record of good governance and service delivery across sectors,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)