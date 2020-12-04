Polling underway for third phase of DDC elections in J&K

In Jammu and Kashmir, polling is underway for the third phase of DDC elections. Voting is taking place for 33 constituencies in this phase.

Out of these, 16 are in Kashmir valley and 17 in Jammu region. A total of 305 candidates are in fray. Polling, which began at seven this morning, will conclude at 2 pm.

There are total 305 candidates in the electoral fray including 166 from Kashmir and 139 from Jammu division for DDC elections in this phase,” he said, adding that out of 305 candidates, 252 are male and 53 female.

Regarding Sarpanch by-polls, State Election Commissioner, KK Sharma said that out of 126 constituencies, polling shall take place in 66 and a total of 184 candidates are contesting in phase III. The candidates include 144 male and 40 female. He said that 40 Sarpanch constituencies have been filled unopposed.

Similarly, in Panch by-elections, Sharma said that there are 1738 constituencies, and out of them 798 have been elected unopposed. Polling shall take place in 327 constituencies and there are 749 candidates are in fray.

The SEC informed that in the third phase, 737648 electors are eligible to cast their votes which includes 385675 males and 351973 females.

He also said that out of these 737648 voters, 374604 are from Jammu division and 363044 from Kashmir division.

He said that 2046 polling stations including 792 in Jammu division and 1254 in Kashmir division, have been set up for the conduct of Phase III elections in a smooth manner.

The SEC said that all the arrangements regarding elections have been completed including manpower, election material and security arrangements.

He said that adequate security arrangements have been made in all the poll-bound areas.

Regarding the SOPs related to COVID19 pandemic, the SEC urged the people to follow the guideline issued by the Commission besides wearing facemasks and maintaining social distance during polling.

He said that sanitizers, thermal scanners and facemasks have been arranged at the polling stations.