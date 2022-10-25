By Iqra Farooq

Simply put, politics refers to political maneuvers or diplomacy between people, groups, and organizations, especially involving power, influence, or conflict.

When we hear the word politics what initially comes to our mind is the struggle for power. Power is defined as the ability to influence or control, and to make others do what they would not have done.

Everybody wants power as power intoxicates. Power is a weapon that every individual want’s to possess In order to command, enforce and control.

Politics exists not only in the state, but also in the family, in the university, in organizations, and even in the church at large. This is why Aristotle a political scientist referred to a man as a political animal.

In the family, politics play out between parents and their children whereby a particular child is most times more favored than the other children which at the end of the day will bring about conflict in the family which is detrimental to society’s wellbeing at large.

In the academic sector, conflict of interest, and the struggle for political positions eventually lead to crises.

In a Nutshell, politics eventually leads to conflict, war, crises, disharmony, envy, enmity, etc which are detrimental to the growth and development of society at large.

It is therefore advised to play politics cautiously and steer clear of dirty politics as much as possible.

Aristotle’s quote sums up how politics plays an important role in our lives: “Man is by nature a social animal; an individual who is unsocial naturally and not accidentally is either beneath our notice or more than human. Society is something that precedes the individual. Anyone who either cannot lead the common life or is so self-sufficient as not to need to and therefore does not partake of society is either a beast or a God.”



(Author is a student of the Department of Functional English, Government College for Women, MA Road, Srinagar)