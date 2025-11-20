Police step up checks on chemical shops

SRINAGAR: J&K Police conducted extensive inspection drives across Awantipora, Ganderbal, Sopore, and Budgam to ensure strict compliance with regulations governing chemicals, fertilisers, and hardware materials, and to prevent their misuse.

Police teams inspected stock registers, sale and purchase records, licenses, and other mandatory documents at local chemical, fertiliser, and hardware shops. The checks focused on identifying irregularities and ensuring that materials which could pose safety risks were not being misused. Traders were advised to maintain accurate documentation and cooperate with inspection teams.

Special teams from various police stations, supervised by senior officers, examined invoices, storage conditions, sale records, and licensing compliance. The drive specifically targeted items that could be misused for unlawful or anti-social activities, including certain chemicals, solvents, and equipment. Shopkeepers were sensitised about safety norms, proper documentation, and the need to report suspicious purchases.

In Sopore, shop owners were instructed to maintain detailed buyer records, including identification and purpose of purchase, and were advised to install functional CCTV cameras to improve surveillance. Police recently completed a comprehensive census of chemical stores, fertiliser outlets, hardware shops, and vehicle workshops to strengthen monitoring of sensitive materials.

Surprise inspections were carried out in Budgam under the supervision of senior officers, focusing on stock verification, sale registers, licenses, and storage practices. The checks aimed to curb any illegal diversion of regulated materials and ensure adherence to safety protocols.

J&K Police reiterated that similar drives will continue across the region to promote lawful trade practices, enhance preventive vigilance, and safeguard public safety. Traders and the general public have been urged to cooperate and promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.