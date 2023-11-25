Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain Saturday said police and other security agencies are determined to destroy the enemy and its ecosystem.

Speaking to reporters at Jammu, Director General of Police RR Swain said that there is no doubt that they have to face challenges. However, police and other security agencies are resolute to destroy the enemy.

“No one is shying away from the reality that there is a challenge, but the government of India has a will and resolute to destroy the enemy and collapse its ecosystem,” DGP said.

On a recent encounter in Rajouri, DGP Swain said: “Keeping in view the present situation, I don’t think we should be overtly alarming. I feel the common citizen, especially residing in Jammu province, should remain mentally alert because the intent of the enemy continues to remain inimical.”

He praised locals for cooperating with the police and other security agencies in maintaining the situation. “The flow of knowledge has increased in Rajouri. Locals are coming with inputs that show they want to be part of this fight which is commendable,” he sa