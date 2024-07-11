Police Seize Rs 23 Lakh Worth of Illegal Property from Notorious Drug Peddler in Baramulla

Continuing its crackdown on drug peddlers, police in Baramulla attached a property worth approximately Rs. 23 lakh belonging to notorious drug peddler Mohd Sabir Barwal, son of Faqeer Ali, resident of Jabda Kamalkote, currently residing in Laghama Uri.

The action was taken under sections 68-E and 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act of 1985 and is linked to case FIR No. 17/2022 under sections 8/21 and 29 of the NDPS Act of PS Uri.

The property was identified as illegally acquired during the police investigation.

This operation reaffirms the police’s commitment to combating the drug menace. Community members are urged to report any information regarding drug peddling in their neighborhood. Those found indulging in drug peddling will face legal action. Our ongoing efforts against drug peddlers should reassure the community that we are dedicated to keeping our society free from drugs.