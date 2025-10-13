Police seize vehicles used in viral video shoot in Budgam woods

Budgam: Police in central Kashmir’s Budgam district have seized several vehicles and registered an FIR after a group of social media influencers was found driving inside the protected Brainwar forest area, violating forest protection laws.

According to officials, the incident came to light after videos surfaced on social media showing influencers recklessly driving vehicles through the ecologically sensitive Brainwar forest. The footage drew sharp criticism from locals and environmentalists, prompting swift action by the Forest Department and the district administration.

Forest officials said the area is strictly classified as a protected zone under the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Act, and unauthorized entry or vehicular movement is prohibited. “We have taken the matter seriously. The vehicles seen in the video have been seized, and an FIR has been lodged against those involved for damaging forest property and disturbing wildlife,” an official said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the vehicles were taken deep into the forest for filming purposes without any official permission. Authorities have confirmed that legal action will follow under relevant environmental and forest protection laws.

Locals of the area expressed concern over the growing trend of using forest zones for social media content, warning that such acts could cause irreparable harm to fragile ecosystems. Officials reiterated that such violations will not be tolerated and strict penalties will be imposed on those who misuse protected areas for publicity.

The case is currently under investigation. [KNT)