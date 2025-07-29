Police rejig: 11 officers transferred

Srinagar, July 28: Jammu and Kashmir government shifted 11 IPS and JKPS officers.

According to a government order, Dr. Sunil Gupta (IPS, 2007) has been relieved from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from July 28, 2025. Consequent to this, Sujit Kumar (IPS, 2007), IGP Security J&K, shall hold the additional charge of IGP Crime J&K.

In a separate order, Vinod Kumar (IPS, 2011), DIG Armed Jammu transferred and posted as DIG IRP Jammu.

Sameer Sharma (IPS, 2011): Awaiting posting, now posted as DIG Armed Jammu vice Vinod Kumar.

Kulbir Singh (JKPS, 1999): SSP Ramban has been transferred and posted as Director, Commando Training Centre, Lethpora.

Arun Gupta (JKPS, 2001): SSP SB CID Jammu transferred and posted as SSP Ramban, vice Kulbir Singh.

Liaqat Ali (JKPS, 2001): SO to Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF J&K transferred and posted as SSP PTWS Kashmir.

Jameel Ahmad (JKPS, 2001): Principal STC Sheeri shall hold additional charge of Commandant IR-13.

Mohd. Rafi Giri (JKPS, 2008): Dy. CO 2nd Border Bn transferred and posted as SO to Commandant General HG/CD/SDRF J&K, vice Liaqat Ali.

Sunil Kumar Kesar (JKPS, 2011): Addl. SP (Ops) Doda transferred and posted as Dy. CO IR-15.

Zahid Aziz Samoon (JKPS, 2011): Dy. SP (Ops) Pulwama transferred and posted as Dy. CO IR-17.

Devinder Singh Bandral (JKPS, 2012): Dy. CO IR-1 transferred and posted as Addl. SP (Ops) Doda vice Sunil Kumar Kesar.