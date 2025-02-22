Srinagar: In a groundbreaking move towards digital policing, Police Station Vilgam in Handwara has registered its first electronic First Information Report (e-FIR) following a complaint lodged via WhatsApp. The complaint was filed by Imtiyaz Ahmad Dar, son of Mohd Assadullah Dar, a resident of Hanjipora, Kupwara, the driver of SRTC bus No. JK01Y-1121.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred earlier today while Imtiyaz was traveling from Tarathpora to Srinagar. He alleged that upon reaching Vilgam, he was wrongfully restrained and physically assaulted by two individuals namely Ashiq Hussain Bhat and Gowher Ahmad Bhat, sons of Samad Bhat residents of Shehnipora, Vilgam. The accused reportedly caused him physical injuries during the altercation, police said in a statement to Kashmir Dot Com.

In response to the complaint, Police Station Vilgam swiftly registered the e-FIR, marked as FIR No. 09/2025 under Sections 115(2) and 126(2) of the BNS of Police Station Vilgam Handwara.

This landmark step highlights the growing integration of technology within law enforcement systems, setting a precedent for faster and more accessible justice delivery mechanisms in the region.