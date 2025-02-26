AWANTIPORA, FEBRUARY 26: In a sophisticated way towards digital policing, Police in Awantipora has registered its first electronic First Information Report (e-FIR) following a complaint lodged via Email.

The complaint was filed by Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat resident of New Colony Khrew, against Adil Ahmad Bhat and Bilal Ahmad Bhat both residents of New Colony Khrew.

The complainant alleged them about assaulting his whole family causing injury to them. The complainant has supported the complaint with OPD ticket from PHC Khrew and copy of Aadhaar card as evidential proof.

Upon examining the complaint, the cognizance has taken by registering e-FIR, covered under Case FIR No. 17/2025, under the relevant sections of the BNS in Police Station Khrew.