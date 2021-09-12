Police officer critically injured in militant attack in Srinagar’s Khanyar

Srinagar: A Sub-Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police was on Sunday afternoon critically injured after suspected militants fired upon a police party in Khanyar area of Srinagar.

Quoting official sources, news agency Kashmir News Observer reported that a Police Sub Inspector identified as Arshid Ahmad was injured after unknown gunmen fired upon a naka party near Police Station Khanyar.

“The injured policeman was shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar, where from he was shifted to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment,” they said.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Farooq Jan said that the cop was critical and was being treated upon.

the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. (KNO)