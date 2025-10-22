Police must stay ready for terror threats: LG

SRINAGAR: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid homage to the J&K Police martyrs on Police Commemoration Day at the Police Memorial in Zewan, Srinagar today.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor said the J&K Police is epitome of duty, discipline, loyalty and selfless service. He said that our brave J&K Police personnel have always prioritized the nation’s development and lives of their fellow citizens above their own.

“They have kept the tricolor flying high even at the cost of their own life,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also expressed his deepest gratitude to J&K Police’s brave police personnel and their families for keeping citizens safe and upholding the rule of law.

“While fighting terrorism, enforcing laws, investigating crimes or responding to emergencies like the recent natural calamities, the J&K Police’s commitment is to their duty first,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also stated that the deep love for the tricolor is a fundamental reason for our brave J&K Police personnel to serve the motherland with utmost devotion and dedication and to make supreme sacrifices.

“The glorious legacy of our police personnel lives on and their supreme sacrifices are inspiring future generations to serve and uphold the values of our great country. J&K Police need to be always be ready to eliminate terrorist threats,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the five pillars of the criminal justice system—police, prosecution, judiciary, forensics, and prison to actively support development and ensure justice for all.

He also stressed the need to adopt innovation and smart technology to strengthen policing, and enable an effective response to new crime trends, drug smuggling, and false narratives in Jammu Kashmir.

The Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of police personnel and their families. He highlighted that J&K Police is implementing numerous programs to ensure that the families of brave martyrs of J&K Police live a life of comfort and dignity.

Nalin Prabhat, DGP J&K Police read the names of brave-hearts of Police who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The arms were reversed and a two-minute silence was observed in the honour of the Martyrs. The Lieutenant Governor also visited the Blood Donation Camp organized to mark the occasion.