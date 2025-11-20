Police Launches Inspection Drive of Hardware Shops

Srinagar: Police on Thursday said that as a part of heightened security protocol, Srinagar Police carried out comprehensive inspections of hardware shops across all zones of the city – in the jurisdictions of Police Stations Nowhatta, Lal Bazar, Shaheeganj, Chanapora, Rajbagh, RM Bagh, Rajbagh, Saddar, Qamarwari, Zadibal, Hazratbal, Soura, Harwan, Karannagar etc.

In a handout , the police said that the inspection drive was aimed at ensuring that no hardware items or materials are misused for unlawful activities and that all dealers are adhering to mandatory safety and documentation guidelines.

During the inspections, Police teams verified proper maintenance of stock and sale records, Identity verification procedures for bulk purchasers, Secure storage of materials that could have security implications, Validity of licenses and compliance with regulatory norms etc.

Hardware shop owners were briefed about the increased security measures and were urged to remain vigilant, report suspicious purchases immediately, and maintain complete transparency in transactions.

Srinagar Police reassures the public that such inspection drives will continue as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security and prevent any untoward incidents, reads the statement.