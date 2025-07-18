Police launch bhung destruction drive

SRINAGAR, JULY 18: As part of its continuous efforts to combat the menace of drug abuse and to curb the cultivation and spread of wild cannabis (Bhung), Police launched a massive destruction drive in Anantnag and Ganderbal districts.

In Anantnag, Police launched a destruction drive along the riverbanks at Sangam, Marhama, and Waghama. The operation was jointly conducted by the Excise Department in close coordination with the local police and with active support from the CRPF (90 Bn). The joint team ensured thorough coverage of the identified hotspots along the riverbanks and interacted with local residents, urging them to cooperate in the eradication of such illegal growths and to report any fresh cultivation in their vicinity.

In Ganderbal, Police alongwith Revenue & Excise Department launched a large-scale destruction drive against wild cannabis (Bhung) Cultivation in Takanwari and adjoining areas falling under the jurisdiction of Police Post Shadipora. Local Youth also actively participated in the campaign, reflecting strong community support and awareness against narcotic threats.

During these drives, significant quantity of wild bhung was destroyed. These areas had witnessed a concerning growth of cannabis vegetation, posing a threat to the community due to its potential misuse.