Police issue advisory over use of firecrackers in Srinagar

Srinagar: Srinagar police on Wednesday issued advisory to the public over the use of firecrackers containing harmful chemicals, stating that they are banned and any violation will attract legal action.

According to the advisory,police said that On September 21, a suspicious object was found outside the Passport Office, Srinagar. “The Police team promptly cordoned off the area and called in the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS). After thorough examination, the object was safely defused,” reads the advisory.

It reads that subsequent investigation revealed that the object was firecrackers reportedly used during a nearby marriage function. “The Public is reminded that as per Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions, firecrackers containing harmful chemicals are strictly banned. Any violation will attract legal action under relevant provisions of law,” it reads.

Police also cautioned citizens not to spread rumours or misinformation regarding such incidents. “Any such attempt will invite strict legal consequences. Srinagar Police reiterates its commitment to public safety, peace, and order,” it added.