Police evacuate stranded residents in Pulwama, Awantipora, Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 3: Police in Pulwama promptly launched rescue measures to ensure public safety. Rescue teams used various resources to evacuate stranded residents, including women, children, and elderly persons, from waterlogged and flood-affected areas.

Despite adverse weather conditions, police personnel worked round the clock to safeguard lives and provide necessary assistance in coordination with the district administration. Temporary shelters were also arranged for affected families.

J&K Police assures the public of its continued commitment to their safety and urges citizens to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary movement near water bodies, and follow official advisories.

In Awantipora, the Police stepped in promptly to assist residents. While floodwaters entered residential areas, causing panic and disruption, police teams were quick to respond and provided essential support in evacuating vulnerable residents, shifting logistics, and safeguarding property.

In another rescue operation to safeguard lives in flood-prone areas along the banks of the River Jhelum, nomadic families residing near Village Panzgam, which were severely affected by waterlogging and the threat of flash floods, were evacuated. A police team was deployed to navigate through submerged paths and swiftly evacuated families, including elderly persons, women, and children. The rescued families were transported to designated safe zones.

Senior officers of Police District Awantipora personally supervised the relief efforts, assuring residents of full support and assistance during this difficult time. J&K Police advises the general public to remain alert, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow safety guidelines.

Police in Srinagar, in close coordination with the District Administration, have activated a comprehensive response mechanism to ensure the safety, mobility, and well-being of citizens.

Police teams have been strategically deployed throughout Srinagar to address weather-related challenges. These include assisting stranded civilians, particularly in low-lying and waterlogged areas, coordinating with civil departments for swift dewatering and sanitation efforts, supporting the Traffic Police in managing congested routes, diverting vehicles from flooded zones, and responding promptly to emergency calls through the Police Control Room (PCR) and dedicated helpline numbers. Citizens facing weather-related emergencies are encouraged to reach out via already issued dedicated helplines or CUG numbers of District Police Officers.

J&K Police urges the general public to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall, report incidents such as waterlogging, fallen trees, or electric hazards to the nearest Police Station or the PCR, and to cooperate with field staff while following all official advisories.