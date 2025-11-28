Police, CRPF Launch CASO in Lalchowk, Conduct Surprise Hotel Checks

Srinagar: Srinagar Police along with personnel of 132 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force and the Mahila Company of 213 Battalion CRPF on Friday early morning carried out a joint Cordon and Search Operation and conducted surprise verification drives in the Lalchowk area of the city.

Officials said that the operation focused on hotels, guest houses, and other lodging facilities as part of enhanced security measures in view of intelligence inputs regarding possible attempts by anti national elements to misuse accommodation facilities for unlawful activities.

During the operation, teams checked the credentials of guests and staff members and verified records maintained by hotel managements. Officials said the checks were conducted in a systematic manner to ensure that no unauthorised or suspicious elements were staying in the locality.

The women contingent was specifically deployed to conduct searches and verification of female individuals.

A senior police officer told that the joint operation was part of preventive security measures aimed at maintaining public safety and law and order in busy commercial areas of Srinagar. He said such operations would continue in other parts of the city as well to ensure a secure environment for locals and visitors.

Police further advised hotel owners and managers to strictly follow guest verification norms and inform the nearest police station about any suspicious activity immediately.

The operation concluded peacefully without any untoward incident being reported. ( KNT)