Police Conduct Raids in Batamaloo, HMT

Police in Srinagar conducted searches at various places in Batamaloo and HMT areas of Srinagar city in furtherance of investigation of case FIR No. 65/2024 under section of 13 UA(P) Act registered in Police Station Shergari.

The instant investigation is going on against some individuals who at the behest of adversary and in criminal conspiracy with others, were found prima facia involved in orchestrating a campaign of manufacturing fabricated and malicious narrative by way of disseminating twisted and false information to provoke people for unlawful and violent activities.

District Police Srinagar, after obtaining search warrants from NIA Court, conducted searches in the houses of Obais Riyaz Dar son of Riyaz Ahmad Dar resident of Bonpora Batmaloo and Sahil Ahmad Bhat son of Noor Mohammad resident of HMT, Zainakot.

During the course of searches, incriminating materials & electronic devices have been seized. More such searches in the houses of identified suspects involved in malicious and seditious propaganda would be conducted in the coming days.

Citizens are urged to exercise responsibility while using social media platforms and to refrain from sharing or uploading inciteful content that promotes false narratives and misleads people especially youth to commit acts of terror.