Police committed to end anti-national activities: DGP

Kathua: Maintaining that Jammu and Kashmir Police are keeping a close watch on terrorism and all other forms of crime, Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, on Monday said that force is committed to end anti-national and anti-social activities in the Union Territory.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 14th police martyrs memorial T20 cricket tournament 2025-2026 in Kathua, the DGP Prabhat, said that whether it is drugs, gangsters, mafia or any other kind of crime—especially terrorism—everything will remain in the sight of the police gun, adding that the constant aim and objective of the force is to stamp out all such anti-national and anti-social activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said sporting events are being organised in the name of 1,620 brave martyrs and that, in recognition of such bravery, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has so far received one Ashok Chakra, seven Kirti Chakras, 33 Shaurya Chakras, 1,866 gallantry medals and 2,347 other awards.

“We always stand firmly with the families of our martyrs. Through our welfare fund, we provide them with financial assistance to the best of our ability,” the DGP said.

He said Special Police Officers (SPOs) are also provided ex-gratia assistance, adding that an amount of Rs 1 lakh is given for the marriage of daughters of martyrs and that all expenses for children’s education up to Class 12 are waived.

DGP Prabhat said that under the annual sports calendar, the Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament has already been held in Srinagar, while the Martyrs Memorial Cricket Tournament is currently underway in Kathua.

He said that a cricket tournament in memory of Shaheed Aman is organised in Kishtwar and that the Martyrs Memorial Hockey Tournament will be held in Jammu at the beginning of next year.

“Besides this, under the Civic Action Programme, we are organising many sporting activities. The Jammu and Kashmir Police believes that for peace and harmony to prevail in society, it is very important to engage the youth and support them through sports,” he said.

He said that in September, the police organised the “Jashn-e-Dal” event at Dal Lake, which included various boating races, while in July the “Pedal for Peace” cycle rally was held in Srinagar. He said that a marathon titled “Run for Peace” was organised with 4,210 participants and that the Jammu “Run for Unity” will be organised on December 28, with participation expected to exceed last year’s figure of 3,000.

The DGP said that for 148 sporting activities conducted at the district level, police headquarters has allocated dedicated funds to all districts.

He said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police runs 10 drug de-addiction centres across the Union Territory, where treatment and counselling are provided, adding that around 3,000 people have received treatment at these centres this year.

On youth engagement, DGP Prabhat said that under the Bharat Darshan programme, more than 1,000 youths have been sent to different parts of the country this year.

He also said that two police personnel, who are wrestlers, have won gold medals at the World Games held in Birmingham, USA—(KNO)