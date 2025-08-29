Police Busts Sheep Theft Gang, 51 Stolen Sheep Recovered, Two Arrested In Shopian

Shopian, Aug 29: The Police have busted a sheep theft gang, arrested two accused and recovered 51 stolen sheep in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

In a handout, police said that during investigation of case FIR No.180/2025, 44 stolen sheep were recovered and two accused persons identified as Gh Mohammad Dar son of Gh Qadir Dar and Mohammad Yousuf Dar son of Gh Mohammad Dar, both residents of Jawalapora Budgam, were arrested.

The statement said in another case FIR No. 183/2025, 7 stolen sheep were recovered while efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang.

The recovery was made by teams of SHO Police Station Shopian and IC Police Post Keegam under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Shopian Imtiyaz Ahmad (JKPS) and overall supervision of SSP Shopian Anayat Ali Chowdhary (IPS), the statement added. (GNS)