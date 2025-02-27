Srinagar, Feb 26: Jammu and Kashmir Police bust a gang of robbers who were posing as commandos to loot truck drivers during nighttime on the National highway.

The operation led to the recovery of dummy guns, a vehicle, black uniforms, and other incriminating materials used in the crime, he said.

Police said on February 22, a resident of Haryana, Chanchal Singh, son of Sher Singh, complained to Police Station Shalteng that unidentified individuals stopped his vehicle at Maloora, Shalteng, during the night hours. “They robbed him of cash and valuables at gunpoint. Based on this complaint, a case under section 307, 126(2), 3(5)) was registered, and an investigation was launched,” said the official.

Police formed multiple teams, conducted an extensive search operation, and arrested four suspects from the city. They have been identified as Sahil Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mehraj-u-Din Sheikh, resident of Narakh Budgam, Aqib Ahmad Sheikh, son of Mehraj-u-Din Sheikh, resident of Narkarah Budgam; Arbaz Ahmad Wani son of Hilal Ahmad Wani, resident of SD Colony Batmaloo; and Faisal Ahmad Shah son of Azad Ahmad Shah of Nowhatta in Srinagar.

The investigation led to the seizure of two dummy guns, nine mobile phones, a Swift vehicle, ATM cards, cash, and black commando uniforms used in the crime, the Police added.

“The accused specifically targeted trucks with registration numbers from outside the Union Territory, choosing desolate highway stretches during nighttime to execute their crimes,” he added.

According to Police, they would threaten drivers using dummy guns while dressed in black commando uniforms before robbing them of cash, ATM cards, and other valuables.

The arrested persons are history sheeters with multiple cases registered against them in several police stations across Jammu and Kashmir.

“Police reiterates its commitment to combating crime and ensuring public safety,” the Police said. “Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities or criminal incidents to the nearest police station to help safeguard society.”