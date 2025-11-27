Police Bust Charas Module in Srinagar,’Shaka’ arrested

Srinagar: Police in Srinagar have busted a narcotics module operating in the Nowhatta and Rainawari areas with the seizure of over five kilograms of charas-like substance and the arrest of three accused persons in connection with FIR No. 57/2025.

According to police officials, a naka checking point was established at Malkha Chowk by Police Station Nowhatta at about 5:30 pm on November 16. During checking, a person approaching from Tujgari Mohalla towards Malkha Chowk attempted to flee after noticing the police party while carrying a white bag. He was chased and apprehended on the spot.

The accused disclosed his identity as Hyder Javaid, son of Javaid Ahmad Wani, a local of Kathidarwaza, Rainawari. Upon checking the bag, officials recovered 3.40 kilograms of charas-like powder and 12 Tramadol injections. Subsequently, a case under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was initiated.

On November 20, during further investigation and on the disclosure of the first accused, police acted on backward and forward linkages and arrested another accused identified as Altaf Sheikh, son of Hameed Sheikh, a local of Sheikh Mohalla, Nowhatta. From his possession, 722 grams of charas powder was recovered and seized as per due legal process.

The investigation yielded more leads, and on November 26, police arrested a third accused identified as Shakeel Ahmad Sheikh alias Shaka, son of Muhammad Sultan Sheikh, a local of Kathidarwaza, Rainawari. From his possession, 1.400 kilograms of charas powder was recovered and seized in accordance with legal formalities.

Police said further investigation into the case is ongoing to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the narcotics network.