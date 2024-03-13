Police border Bn announces schedule for document submission

Jammu, 12 March: Headquarters of 1st Border Battalion, Jammu, has issued a schedule for the submission of original documents and testimonials by candidates (waiting list) from Jammu province selected vide PHQ J&K Order No.466 of 2024 dated 26/02/2024.

Selected candidates are required to submit their original documents/testimonials, along with two sets of their photostat copies, a Border Resident Certificate, and eight recent passport-size photographs. The document submission will take place at the 1st Border Battalion, Seri Kot, Bhalwal, Jammu.

For candidates hailing from Jammu, Samba, and Kathua, the designated date for document submission is the 14th of March 2024. Candidates from Rajouri and Poonch are directed to submit their documents/testimonials on the 15th of March 2024. The submission venue for both groups is the 1st Border Battalion, Seri Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.

All selected candidates are advised to adhere to the specified dates and requirements.