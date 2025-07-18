Police arrest 2 bike lifters

PULWAMA, JULY 18: Police in Pulwama have successfully apprehended two notorious vehicle lifters and recovered stolen bike from his possession.

Acting on credible input, a dedicated team from Police Station Pulwama launched a targeted operation following the investigation of case FIR No. 171/2025 U/S 303(2) BNS, resulting in the recovery of a stolen motorcycle bearing registration number JK13F/0492. During the operation, the accused individuals have been arrested. They have been identified as Adil Ahmad Mir son of Mohd Akbar and Sameer Ahmad Mir son of Ab Ahad Mir, both residents of Rawalpora Khansahib, Budgam.