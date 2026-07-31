PoJK: Crying for justice

Syed Furkan

At least 20 innocent people have been killed in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) after forces fired guns and tear gas at protesters demonstrating against the regional elections. These protests erupted due to widespread concerns over the legitimacy of the PoJK elections, which many view as marred by conspiracy. The violence began with the Awami Action Committee, whose members swore allegiance to PoJK’s accession to Pakistan before becoming Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in PoJK.

In PoJK, legislators are required to sign an oath declaring their loyalty to the region’s accession to Pakistan—an act more accurately described as occupation or annexation, rather than legitimate accession. In simple terms, one must align fully with Pakistan’s position to even become an MLA in PoJK. Furthermore, assembly members are strictly prohibited from engaging in any activity that questions or opposes this so-called accession. Beyond loyalty to the Pakistani state, they are expected to uphold the very “idea of Pakistan,” raising serious concerns about political freedom and freedom of expression in the region.

For the past year, PoJK has been facing extreme violence against women and social activists, recorded disappearances, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, kidnappings, and crackdowns on the media.

Representatives in Jammu and Kashmir must raise their voices against the atrocities in PoJK. No one has even condemned the human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This speaks to complete hypocrisy and double standards, or perhaps there is fear.

We must stand in solidarity with the people of PoJK. The inhumane treatment of PoJK residents, who are demanding nothing more than basic rights such as jobs, better infrastructure, and administrative and electoral reforms, deserves the strongest condemnation. Pakistan must be held accountable before international bodies for these crimes. The bloodshed against innocent people in PoJK must stop. We urge the international community to step in and prevent further bloodshed in the occupied territory.

The ongoing struggle of the people in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is marked by grave human rights violations, yet the global discourse, especially propagated by separatist diaspora organizations, often overlooks these harsh realities. While protests continue on the streets of PoJK against oppressive Pakistani rule, many international groups tend to ignore the systemic abuses. This selective hypocrisy and double standard demand urgent attention.

These organizations ignore Pakistan’s military and ruling elite’s oppression. This selective advocacy creates a distorted narrative that overlooks the struggles of those living under Pakistani control.

This glaring double standard raises important questions. Why do these groups, many based in democratic countries, neglect or downplay the harsh repression in PoJK? Why is there no condemnation of Pakistan’s forced elections, arbitrary detentions, and widespread suppression of political voices in the territories it occupies?

Furthermore, the exploitation of natural resources in these regions, benefiting Islamabad, is met with silence. The answer lies in political convenience and alignment with pro-Pakistan rhetoric. This undermines the genuine aspirations of PoJK residents, many of whom openly protest with Indian flags, demanding integration with India—the country they believe they rightfully belong to.

The human cost of this neglect is immense. The people of PoJK live under constant fear, facing violent crackdowns, arrests under anti-terrorism laws, and internet blackouts. Their political representation is weakened by policies favoring refugees outside the region, further silencing local voices. Such oppression strips these communities of dignity and hope.

The international community and human rights organizations must demand consistent advocacy for all Kashmiris, regardless of political geography. True justice requires confronting all human rights violations and ending the hypocrisy and selective silence that enable ongoing repression. The land of PoJK is calling for liberation and justice. The world must listen.

(The author can be reached at furkaankashmiri@gmail.com)