Srinagar: Amid a spike in daily cases, health experts have advised people to be vigilant and follow the Covid appropriate behavior (CAB).

ADVERTISEMENT

Jammu and Kashmir has seen a rise in Covid cases for the last ten days. Figures show that the number of Covid cases rose from 97 to 304 from June 15-24. Similarly, J&K conducted 97,897 tests from June 5-14 while 98,954 tests were done from June 15-24.

Also, the test positivity rate for the last 10 days has increased to 0.30% from 0.09% for 10 days before that.

“The cases of pneumonia, heart failures with lower respiratory tract infections, and acute exacerbations of lung diseases have seen a rise. The patients usually present themselves with symptoms like cough, body aches, fever, and headache,” said a senior doctor at SMHS Hospital.

He, however, said the hospitalization rate has not increased as such. “The death rate also remains the same. But the cohort of patients that we are getting now is the one we get during the winter months. More importantly, Covid testing is being done very scarcely,” the doctor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The doctor said the patients should continue wearing masks, maintain social distance in gatherings and practice hand hygiene.

“For now, there is no need to panic. However, the surge in the cases equally depends on the virus virulence as well as the human factors associated with it. I believe, if we control and follow Covid appropriate behavior strictly in the coming days, we can overcome this phase as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, Director SKIMS, Soura, Professor Parveiz Koul said that the situation is not worrisome as the positivity rate so far is not that high and hence there is no need to panic but lowering guard and paying no heed to Covid guidelines can degenerate the situation.

He advised people to exercise caution in the face of recent reports of an increased number of COVID cases from various parts of the country. “The rising numbers call for the adoption of measures like use of masks and frequent hand washing for prevention of the spread of respiratory viruses in general and SARS CoV2 in particular”, he explained.

He further said modeling studies from credible institutes like the IHME, and the University of Washington do not predict any fresh COVID wave in the immediate future for the region of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. However, exercising caution is clearly beneficial so that we avoid any upsurge in the cases.