Srinagar: PNB MetLife, one of India’s leading life insurance companies, recently announced that it remains the preferred life insurance brand for customers in Jammu & Kashmir.

PNB Metlife combines the credibility of PNB – one of India’s oldest and leading nationalized banks and the financial strength of MetLife Inc – a 155-year-old global insurance provider. With over two decades of experience in India, PNB MetLife is a trusted brand that holds a strong presence across J&K through diverse distribution channels.

The company has 4 branches in the state and serves over 2.52 lacs customers. The company sees J&K as one of its high-growth markets, revealed Sameer Bansal, Chief Distribution Officer at PNB MetLife, in his recent visit to the state. The company offers products and solutions to cater to customers at all life stages, including retirement, protection, child, and long-term savings, aligned with their Circle of Life philosophy.

PNB MetLife has digitised the entire customer journey from sales to on-boarding and post-sales service. By utilizing the power of AI, ML, and data analytics tools, PNB MetLife has been able to speed up processes and deliver seamless experiences to stakeholders.

PNB MetLife values customer centricity, and as part of its core values, the company conducted 3 customer service camps in Jammu, 18 in Srinagar, 18 in Pulwama, 8 in Baramulla to name only a few in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, to proactively address customer concerns and queries. The claim settlement ratio for FY 2021- 22 for individual segment was 97.3% and for group segment was 99.5%. (PNB MetLife annual report FY21-22)

In line with IRDAI’s State Insurance Plan to improve awareness and understanding of insurance among rural and semi-urban areas, PNB MetLife recently conducted an insurance awareness drive towards promoting financial inclusion and ensuring that more people have access to insurance services. Conducted in more than 180 locations in Srinagar, Jammu, Budgam, Shimla, Mandi, and Dharamshala, the awareness drive used road shows, Bima Rath camps and nukkad natak to educate communities about the importance of financial protection and the benefits insurance can offer in helping people to live life confidently and achieve their long-term financial goals