SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 06: Punjab National Bank (PNB) is hosting its Home Loan Expo on February 7 and 8 at Polo View Market Srinagar

The event offers prospective homebuyers a unique opportunity to receive on-the-spot in principal sanction of home loan and on the spot sanctioning of car loan, with competitive interest rates starting at 8.40% for home loan and 8.75% for car loan .

Additionally, PNB is providing financing options for Surya Ghar loans for rooftop and ground-mounted solar panels, with interest rates starting at 7%. For more information or inquiries, individuals can visit Punjab National Bank home loan expo at Polo view Srinagar on 07 & 08 February.