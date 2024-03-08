PM’s visit has turned a new leaf in J&K: Chugh

SRINAGAR: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh who is also party incharge for J&K, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit here has turned a new leaf in the valley.

Overwhelming response of the people to the PM’s visit demonstrated that the people have seen through the nefarious and anti-national game plan of the the three families of Nehrus, Muftis and Abdullahs.

The three families have perpetuated the culture of bullet and violence for their vested interests. But now the tables are turned and a new era has come in in J&K where tourism and development are the new idioms, said Chugh.

He said people in J&K have realised the destruction done by the three families in J&K. “There’s a new hope and optimism among them and the PM’s visit had infused new confidence among the people of J&K,” he added.