PM’s top most priority is J&K’s development: LG

SRINAGAR: “The topmost priority of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to accelerate the pace of industrial development in Jammu Kashmir and bring this region at par with the rest of India,” the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, told industry leaders on Saturday. The Lieutenant Governor was speaking at the 4th CII Northern Regional Council Meeting in Srinagar.

“Big companies, corporate houses, MSMEs of the country must take a pledge that the industrial development of Jammu Kashmir will be their personal responsibility. The industrial ecosystem of the country should come forward and support rapid industrialisation of the Union Territory. Today, the country’s top industrial houses should invest in Jammu Kashmir keeping in mind that it is their collective responsibility to ensure the complete integration and inclusive development of Jammu Kashmir,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He commended the business leaders for their vision and reach and urged them to work together to realise the dream of a developed India.

“The world has shown growing confidence in India. Now, it is the responsibility of the industry to rise to the challenge of making our growth processes faster and more competitive,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He emphasised the need for a focused approach to enhance productivity and exports of MSMEs and foster an innovation-driven economy.

“Micro and Small Industries in J&K have demonstrated their ability to be globally competitive, and we are open to new ideas on how we can spread industrialization across the UT and encourage new enterprises at the Panchayat level,” he added.

He also observed that the Next Generation Reforms will greatly benefit MSMEs and Handicrafts Units, building a self-reliant India. The Lieutenant Governor highlighted the need for private investment in Research & Development (R&D), with special focus on defense, space, agriculture, and manufacturing sectors.

“For a developed India, we must create an innovation economy where growth and wealth are driven by new technologies and innovations,” he said.

Anjali Singh, Chairperson, CII Northern Region; Dr. M.A. Alim, Chairman, CII J&K; Iqram Shafiee, Vice Chairman, CII J&K; Puneet Kaura, Deputy Chairman, CII Northern Region; business and industry leaders and members of the Confederation of Indian Industry were present.

Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, SSP Srinagar; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.