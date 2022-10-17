Leh: Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday organized an Integrated Communication and Outreach Program (ICOP) in Khaltsi Sub-division of Leh.

The program was organized by CBC’s Field Office Anantnag at Government Higher Secondary School Khaltsi under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM).

The outreach program was the first of a series to be organized by CBC in the Ladakh region in October.

The ICOP was meant for public awareness about various schemes and welfare measures being implemented throughout the country under the Prime Minister’s 15-Point Programme for the welfare of religious minorities. Apart from this, information about the objectives and vision of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was also provided to participants which included the new initiatives of the Swaraj Television Series and Azadi Quest Mobile Games.

The information about these initiatives was provided by means of standees, printed Information Education and Communication (IEC) material, pamphlets, brochures as well as group discussions and face-to-face communication.

In his introductory remarks Shahid Mohammad Lone, Field Publicity Officer, CBC Anantnag, and Leh presented an overview of the mandate and activities of the CBC in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regions. He provided a detailed insight into the different schemes being implemented across different sectors by various ministries under the PM’s 15-Point Programme. He impressed upon the youth especially students to take advantage of various scholarships and skill development courses offered under the overarching program.

Ghulam Abbas, Joint Director, CBC, J&K and Ladakh region in his presidential address said PM’s 15-point program is an overarching program that covers different schemes for the educational and economic upliftment of the underprivileged and weaker sections of the minority communities and the onus to get benefits lies with the people.

He said that there is a government scheme for almost every stage of life of a citizen ranging from prenatal healthcare, youth welfare, old age, and even post-death. He further added that Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a festival to celebrate India’s glorious past and an opportunity to work for its bright future.

Students also presented cultural programs and participated in an open quiz, winners of which were felicitated at the conclusion of the event.

The program was attended by the officers and officials from the administration, police, revenue, and rural development departments as well as teachers, students, and prominent citizens of the area apart from the officials from CBC.

It was informed that three such programs will be organized in Zanskar, Sankoo, and Kargil in the next two weeks by CBC.