SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 10: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat along with Director Fisheries, A. M. Tak distributed financial assistance among the fishermen community for various activities under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) during the fiscal year 2024-25 here today in a programme held at Fisheries Aquarium Gagribal, Nehru Park.

On the occasion, financial assistance of over Rs 80 lakh under PMMSY was provided to the beneficiaries for establishment of live fish vending centers, fisheries help Desks, fish Value added enterprise and procurement of Auto/e-Rickshaws with Ice Boxes, ensuring improved market accessibility for fish farmers. Additionally, an amount of Rs 1.25 crore was also released as livelihood and nutritional support under the scheme in favour of 4181 beneficiaries (fishers).

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner lauded the initiative and hoped that it will have a positive impact on fishermen community and improve socio-economic conditions of the fishers besides boost fisheries sector in the District.