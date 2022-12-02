SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 2: Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 3.0 is set to benefit more than 2000 persons in 30 Namda Clusters across Kashmir.

The clusters will be established in Srinagar, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Budgam and Anantnag.

The project component include Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) for upskilling of artisans and weavers of Kashmir

Namda craft is a rug made of sheep wool through felting technique instead of normal weaving process.

Earlier the export of this craft had declined and Central Government through this special project under PMKVY, of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has designed short-term training curriculum to preserve this endangered craft.

The project is being implemented in 25 batches in 3 cycles of training. Each training program is of approximately three and half months, which results in the cycles being completed in approximately 14 – 16 months.

The Namda project will be an industry-based training program with beneficiaries involved in Namda Crafts Production who will contribute towards preserving and reviving the rich heritage associated with Namda craft in Kashmir.

This will also improve the access of existing artisans of Namda crafts cluster in Kashmir and will improve their prospects of employability. The objective of these projects is to boost and preserve the traditional Namda craft of Kashmir and upskill the local weavers and artisans to enhance their productivity through RPL assessment and certification.

The vision of the central Government is to revive and promote traditional and heritage skills and to give artisans support to make them economically sustainable.

Government is also offering artisans exposure to the international markets so that the world becomes aware of vibrant culture of Kashmir. The project was launched after artisans of J&K sought support to boost the local economy through customised skill training programmes. This prompted the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to come up with this programme in a bid to meet the economic aspirations of the local youth and take them on the path of development.

The programme will also focus on skilling, upskilling and reskilling of local youth to create a ladder of career progression and make them strong pillars of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Central Government is also facilitating the increasing export and making artisans financially independent by boosting the traditional art and is working with a laser focus towards J&K’s development.