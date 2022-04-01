Srinagar: Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) conducted the first kidney transplant for free under Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Director SKIMS complimented Ayushman Bharat Cell for quick processing and disposal of cases and for benefitting poor patients. He said Ayushman Bharat Scheme is beneficial to one and all and the first transplant conducted by SKIMS under the Ayushman scheme is a good beginning and expressed hope that more such patients will get benefitted under the scheme.

HOD, Urology & Kidney Transplant Unit, SKIMS , Dr. Mohammad Saleem Wani said extending financial cover to such patients is the need of the hour as many patients can’t afford the treatment. “But now more poor patients will undoubtedly get benefitted under Ayushman,” he added.

Dr. Ghulam Hassan Yatooo, HOD. Hospital administration & Nodal Officer, Ayushman Bharat, SKIMS. said the patient of Poonch was recently admitted for his kidney transplant and all financial assistance was provided to him under the scheme.

He said that initially kidney transplant expenditure was not covered under the scheme, but now it has been extended to such patients as well. He said SKIMS is the first hospital to cover this procedure under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.