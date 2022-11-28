Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor administration has spent over Rs 795 crore on the `PMJAY SEHAT’ cashless health insurance scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.

Data accessed by The Kashmir Monitor revealed that over 641342 patients have received free treatment in the empanelled hospitals. The government has spent over Rs 795 crore on the scheme so far.

State Health Agency (SHA) has registered more than 98 percent of the families under the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY SEHAT scheme.

The administration is now targeting to register the left-out families under “My Town My Pride” which will commence on December 5.

As per the figures accessed by The Kashmir Monitor, so far seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir have registered 100 percent progress under AB- PMJAY SEHAT Scheme.

These districts include Pulwama, Kulgam Ganderbal, Shopian, and Anantnag in the Kashmir division and Poonch, Doda, and Samba in the Jammu division.

While all the rest of the districts have achieved more than 80 percent progress, the administration is mulling to complete the 100 saturation in the coming days.

So far, 396380 beneficiaries out of 445533 have been registered under the scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.

Official data shows that 104886 of the 115610 targeted families have at least one verified family member.

An official told The Kashmir Monitor that the SHA has now intensified its drive to bring the left-out families under AB- PMJAY SEHAT Scheme.

“My Town My Pride” program will focus on municipal committees, councils, municipal corporations, and towns. This program is under Jan Abhiyan in which focus is to cover the left out families and individuals in Srinagar and Jammu district,” he said.

The official said that the SHA is focusing to complete 100 percent saturation by the end of the year 2022.

“In urban and suburban areas, the SHA is currently sensitizing people about the need for golden cards. From door-to-door campaigning to informing people about the scheme through government programs, we are focusing to complete registration as soon as possible,” he said.

A document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor said the government has asked the head of the departments to fix the target for achieving maximum saturation during the “My Town My Pride” programme.

“Under the said programme, deliverables selected for the Health and Medical Education Department with special focus in municipal committees, councils, municipal corporations towns include saturation of golden cards under PMJAY and SEHAT scheme,” it added.