Srinagar, Feb 06: Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U), Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have seen considerable progress in terms of Central assistance and the completion of housing projects, according to data from the Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

J&K has received rupees 483.48 crore in Central assistance, with a significant portion allocated during the current financial year.

A total of 29,258 houses have been completed since the inception of PMAY-U, with 21,568 of them delivered in the last three years and the current year.

Ladakh, though relatively smaller in terms of housing projects, has also made strides under PMAY-U, receiving 25.23 crore in Central assistance.

With a total of 876 houses completed since the scheme’s inception, 465 houses have been delivered in the last three years and the current year.

These initiatives are part of the government’s commitment to providing affordable housing to the urban poor and ensuring that the housing needs of citizens in these regions are addressed.

Both J&K and Ladakh are set to continue benefiting from the PMAY-U scheme, with more houses expected to be completed as part of the ongoing efforts to improve living conditions in urban areas.