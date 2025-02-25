JAMMU, FEBRUARY 24: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting of the Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) to assess the household survey to be carried out by the Department in collaboration with the Planning Development & Monitoring Department for identification of houseless people in J&K.

Those who attended the meeting included the Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD; Secretary, Planning; DG, E&S; MD, Housing Board; SIO, NIC, and other concerned officers.

The survey would give a detailed idea about the eligible persons to be covered for providing housing units through different programs under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0 PMAY (U) in the UT.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary emphasized upon the department to frame detailed guidelines for the identification of eligible houseless people. He advised to share the same beforehand with all the Deputy Commissioners so that they can effectively monitor the process. He directed working out the requirement of manpower for carrying out this survey in urban areas of the UT. He asked to ensure that teachers are exempted from this duty as schools are going to open from March in the valley and board exams are also going on for secondary and higher secondary school students.

He directed for vetting of the questionnaire together with the Planning Department to pose only relevant questions to the surveyed households and fetch information that is relevant and intended to be significant for this survey.

Dulloo underscored the need for one week of training of the surveyors/investigators and building upon the YUVA survey application to make this exercise time-bound besides cross-checking the already collected information. He asked them to complete the survey in March itself so that the process of identification and framing of the merit list is accomplished well ahead of the set timeframe.

Dulloo also took note of the methodology of the identification process contemplated by the Department.

The Chief Secretary sought suggestions from the Deputy Commissioners and asked about the timeline by which they could complete the exercise. He also had inputs from BISAG-N about the time they need to make necessary changes in the already developed YUVA survey app to make it relevant for this new survey.

Commissioner Secretary, H&UDD, Mandeep Kaur, gave out the details about the significance of this survey to be carried out digitally on the analogy of YUVA survey in all the ULBs of J&K. She made out that this survey is going to provide details of the houseless people which after proper verification process would be framed into a merit list based upon their income and other set criteria.

She further revealed that 1st April 2024 has been fixed as the cut-off date by the SLSMC, on which the beneficiaries must be residents of that urban area to be eligible to take benefit under the PMAY (U) 2.0.

Mission Director, PMAY Urban, Ashish Gupta, informed that families belonging to EWS/LIG/MIG segments, living in urban areas, should not own a pucca house (an all-weather dwelling unit) either in his/her name or in the name of any member of his/her family in any part of India to be eligible under this PMAY-U 2.0.

It was further given out that, as per the guidelines of this scheme, EWS households are defined as households with an annual income of up to ₹3 lakh. LIG is defined as households with an annual income of ₹3-6 lakh and MIG as households with an annual income of ₹6-9 lakh. Besides, preference would be given to widows, single women, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, transgenders, persons belonging to SCs/STs, minorities, and other weaker and vulnerable sections of the society, the meeting was apprised.

It was also added that special focus would be given to SafaiKarmi, Street Vendors identified under the PMSvanidhi Scheme and different artisans under the Pradhan Mantri-Vishwakarma Scheme, Anganwadi workers, building and other construction workers, residents of slums/chawls and other groups identified during operation of PMAY-U 2.0.

About the baseline survey, it was revealed that it would Identify houseless individuals/families to ensure that the benefits of PMAY-Urban 2.0 reach the section of people who don’t have permanent/ traditional homes(kuccha/ pucca/ rental, etc.).

This survey is anticipated to begin on the 15th of March and enumerate homeless individuals and families in urban areas.

The objective of the survey is to create a comprehensive database for targeted policy interventions besides assessing the eligibility for PMAY-Urban 2.0 and other government welfare schemes. Besides, it will also ensure their inclusion in social welfare and other skill development programs as envisaged from time to time by the government for such a population.